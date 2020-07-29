Taking aim. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? newcomer Jess Caroline accused boyfriend Colt Johnson of “cheating” and his mother, Debbie Johnson, of “trying to sabotage” their relationship in a scathing new statement.

The TLC alum, 26, wasn’t afraid to share how she really felt via Instagram Stories, following the dramatic dinner gathering with their families on the July 26 episode.

“Watching the show yesterday, I [saw] how people were playing nice in front of me,” she began on Monday, July 27, claiming there was some fakery going on “behind [her] back.”

Courtesy Colt Johnson/Instagram; Courtesy Jess Caroline/Instagram

Jess said her loved ones proved to be tried and true, which she very much appreciated. “Thank God my family only made me proud this entire time. They opened the door of their house, they made traditional foods and drinks, they gave gifts. They were very nice, however, they still were [bad-mouthed] by people who have no idea what family values and family love are,” the Chicago resident wrote.

The season 5 star then directed her message at Debbie. “Mommy was too worried about her son getting another Brazilian ‘to use’ him, or the history [repeating] itself, but she forgot to teach him not to cheat again, manipulate and not to lie,” Jess alleged. “Instead, she was covering his lies and cheating scam this whole time. If I knew [the truth], I would have never introduced them to my family.”

It appears Colt’s mother caught wind of Jess’ message as she posted her own cryptic message about an “evil red-headed vixen” who tracked down her “prey” while “knowing how vulnerable he was.” Debbie also wrote about the “villain’s dream” being a K-1 visa, alluding to Jess using her son for a green card.

As fans may recall, things went from zero to 100 during the tense dinner scene in the July 26 episode. Jess was livid because she felt compared to his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, so she repeatedly kept telling Debbie this would be a completely different situation if she and Colt, 34, did decide to get married.

TLC

After Jess called out Debbie for being too involved in his life and romance, Colt’s mom told everyone she was “about ready to leave.” Even though Colt tried to mediate, it didn’t work because Jess ended up telling Debbie “f–k you.”

While it would seem Jess and Larissa have an issue with each other, they are actually quite close following Larissa’s finalized divorce from Colt in April 2019.

In fact, the Las Vegas resident, 33, said her friendship with Jess was “one of the best things that happened” to her during season 5 of the TLC spinoff.

In Touch has reached out to Colt for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.