Following his heart. 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith reveals he broke up with his girlfriend to get back with his estranged wife, Ashley Smith (née Martson), prior to their last split during an exclusive tell-all interview with In Touch. While opening up about his brief summer fling with his ex, the TV personality — whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith — discusses how he tried to make things work.

“[Ashley] wanted to me to give up my apartment,” the 22-year-old tells In Touch, claiming they were starting to spend more time together as he “was at her house and staying for a couple of days.” Jay adds how her place was about a 45-minute drive from his job, and she wanted him to “come over every night,” but the commute was tiring him out.

Jay Smith/Instagram

As they started to grow closer, Jay says he decided to part ways with his then-girlfriend. “I went back home, and I actually broke up with my girl because I said I was going to work things out with her,” the Jamaica native tells In Touch.

Jay claims the girl he called it quits with later showed up at his place to get closure, so he felt compelled to clear the air with his estranged wife, 33, by explaining why the other woman had stopped by. “I tried to call Ashley and talk to her about it, but she is just the person she is,” the TLC alum tells In Touch. “If I call her and be like ‘hey my ex-girlfriend showed up at the house’ … she just goes on a rampage. That’s what ended [it].”

After some reflection, he says the reason they are not together has nothing to do with their age difference. “To me, age is just a number,” Jay states. “[Ashley] has a good heart. I got a good heart. I was just playing a game, I couldn’t take it [anymore].”

TLC

The reality star says he and his estranged wife are “legally married” at the moment, but are in the process of getting a divorce. So, would he consider rekindling their romance again in the future? “It’s just something I’m scared to go and take a shot at it back again,” he tells In Touch. “She’s just a different human being.”

Jay admits he and Ashley still do run into each other a lot while out and about. The tattoo artist says he will always adore her kids and even spoke with her daughter on Christmas, mentioning how he truly wishes Ashley’s family the best post-split.

Despite everything that’s happened, the reality star says he will “always” love the “beautiful” and “strong” woman that she is.

“She’s my first wife, so I’m still going to have that soft spot in my heart for her no matter what,” he tells In Touch. “I just cant deal with her.”