It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima and boyfriend Eric Nichols split, the TLC star revealed on Thursday, November 19.

“I’m no longer in a relationship,” the Brazilian star, 34, announced in a lengthy written statement via Instagram while tagging her ex. “We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness.”

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa noted she shared the news of their uncoupling publicly because she feels like she “created a relationship of trust” with her followers. “Because of that I feel responsible to communicate to you when something important happens in my life,” she added.

Eric, 28, shared Larissa’s message on his own Story and wrote, “We’ve come to a verdict,” while a song played in the background that said, “Can we still be friends?”

The couple, who first connected on Tinder, went Instagram official in February 2019, one month after the OnlyFans star filed for divorce from husband Colt Johnson. The 90 Day exes’ divorce was finalized the following April.

Larissa and Eric briefly split in September 2019 after seven months together but reconciled in March. The duo still seemed to be going strong in September when Larissa told Life & Style she hoped to have a “traditional American wedding” with Eric.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

“Yeah, we talk about this,” she said at the time about walking down the aisle. “He says, ‘Oh I want to have kids with you,’ this and that. He talked already to my family. He is learning Portuguese. We have plans to marry one day but not now. Now we want to make money together, we want to buy a house, we want to achieve a lot of goals.” Larissa is already a mom to son Arry and daughter Luana from previous relationships. They are both currently living in her native country of Brazil.

At the time, Larissa noted how impressed she was with Eric for the great care he provided while she was recovering from plastic surgery in February and August.

“I got a surprise with him, he’s 28 years old, I’m 34 and it seems like he’s older than me, has more experience than I. So, I felt very cared for,” the reality babe gushed. “My family is very happy, they told Eric they are very happy and that he did a great job. I felt like he is kind of [a] husband for me because he’s been doing things for me like we are married. He really took care, he put the ice on my face. The doctors said, ‘Oh my gosh, he did a great job. I never saw a patient so take care of like he did with you.’”

It looks like Larissa and Eric are ready for a new chapter.