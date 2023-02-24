90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey Paschel Was Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison: Details About His Trial

90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison on February 3, 2022, after he was found guilty on aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls charges.

On June 9, 2019, his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, told authorities that Paschel assaulted her at his Rocky Hill, Tennessee, home.

According to a statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office, “The victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel. Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged.”

The D.A.’s office went on to claim that “Paschel took the victim’s cell phone” and refused to let her leave the residence. Wilson wasn’t able to escape until Paschel fell asleep and she fled to a neighbor’s house.

According to the responding officers, Wilson had “a large, raised bruise” on her forehead, as well as “bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip” following the incident. The officers also noted that she was diagnosed with a concussion.

During his trial in October 2021, Paschel testified that Wilson’s bruises were self-inflicted. However, the jury did not believe his claims and the former TLC personality was convicted on all charges and jailed after a two-day trial. Paschel was later sentenced to 18 years behind bars on February 3, 2022. He later filed for an official appeal on July 6, 2022.

90 Day Fiancé fans were introduced to Paschel when he appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in February 2020. He appeared on the show with Varya Malina, whom he became engaged to at the end of the season.

Despite their rocky romance, Malina stood by Paschel’s side during the trial and is seemingly still with him as he serves time in prison.

Paschel and Malina’s season aired after the incident took place, which led many fans to ask the network to remove him from the show. However, Paschel defended his decision to appear on the reality show via Instagram in March 2020.

“I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart — especially with my checkered past,” he wrote at the time. “Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice.”

The former reality star added, “With the path I chose, it cannot EVER be reversed. Everything about me is out there for the world to see, whether it is true or fantasy. I can never go back, and honestly, I would not have it any different.”

