Inside the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect's Murder Manual

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann drew up a stomach-churning blueprint for murder, including a deranged desire to have “more play time” with his victims, say New York authorities. The stunning revelations are based on documents investigators say they found on the 60-year-old architect’s computer that chillingly detail his methodology for murder, noting how he scoped out potential victims, scouted sites to dump bodies and even listed “lessons learned” during the killings.

“Hit harder,” says one note in a “Things to Remember” section. “Consider a hit to the face or neck next time for take down.” In a section labeled “Supplies,” a list includes medical gloves, photo film, body washes, saw/cutting tools and lye/acid, the latter presumably needed to dissolve human remains. Another section, labeled “Problems,” includes “foot/shoe prints,” “DNA,” “blood stains,” “hair & fiber” and “tire marks.”

According to legal papers, there are also notes on “body prep,” such as “remove head and hands” and “ID marks [tattoos]” and “package for transport.” Prosecutors believe the so-called “planning document” shows Heuermann’s efforts to hone his murderous skills along with “homework” to help him achieve his goals.

“His intent was to locate these victims, hunt them down, bring them under his control and kill them,” declares Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, adding, “I’ve never seen a written document such as this.”

Details of Heuermann’s twisted playbook came to light as the hulking 6-foot-4 beast was charged with two more murders — the 1993 slaying and mutilation of Sandra Costilla and the decapitation and dismemberment of Jessica Taylor in 2003 — on top of the four murders he’s already been accused of committing. Prosecutors say the married father of two hid in plain sight in Massapequa Park, New York, for more than a decade, carrying on what seemed a relatively normal life as a suburban professional while leading a secret double life as a bloodthirsty killer.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police finally cornered him in July 2023, and he was charged with the deaths of Megan Waterman, 22, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, just four of the 11 victims whose remains were found near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach.

Sources say the macabre log bolsters an already strong case against Heuermann. “They may have DNA evidence linking him to the murders, but this new document shows his apparently well laid-out murderous plans,” explains Manhattan defense attorney Peter Gleason. “It will make it easier for the jurors to come to a unanimous decision.”