Gypsy Rose Slams Fans Who Visit Mom's Murder House

Gypsy Rose Blanchard didn’t hold back when calling out fans who visited her childhood home where mom Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard was murdered in June 2015.

“Y’all have no respect or decency,” the Louisiana native, 32, commented on a TikTok video of someone driving past the Springfield, Missouri, house on Sunday, July 7. “A tragedy happened in that house yet y’all visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon.”

The video’s creator recorded the blue house, which was surrounded by “No Trespassing” signs, as their car slowly drove up and down the street. In one clip, the person had an embarrassed expression on their face as they wrote over the video, “People came out.”

Gypsy’s comment has received more than 23,000 likes. Some users defended the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, while others criticized her.

“I don’t get how ya are putting blame on Gypsy when her own flesh and blood, her MOTHER was killing her little by little,” one person wrote.

“You act like you had no part in that tragedy. Be for real,” another user replied to Gypsy.

Dee Dee was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused her to fabricate Gypsy’s various medical issues and lie about her daughter’s age. Gypsy was kept isolated from her peers and family for years and endured several unnecessary medical procedures. Additionally, she claimed that Dee Dee physically abused her.

In order to escape her mother’s abuse, Gypsy enlisted help from then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, whom she met on a dating site for Christian singles in 2012. The two plotted to kill Dee Dee, with Nick, 34, ultimately committing the murder by stabbing her to death while Gypsy hid in the bathroom.

In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for her involvement in the murder. However, she was released early on parole in December 2023 after serving roughly eight years. Meanwhile, Nick was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator in the murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On the ninth anniversary of her mom’s death in June, Gypsy opened up about how she has continued to mourn Dee Dee each year.

“When June 9 comes around every year, I find myself in a very depressive state. It’s a hard day for me,” she told E! News. “Some days, what I do is I listen to music, I listen to some of her favorite songs and I allow myself that time to grieve — and I do it privately because I don’t want to be judged.”

Gypsy added that she often finds comfort in boyfriend Ken Urker, to whom she was previously engaged from 2018 to 2019. The couple reunited following Gypsy’s split from estranged husband Ryan Anderson. She announced on Tuesday, July 9, that she and Ken, 31, are expecting their first child.

“Ken has done this with me a lot over the years,” Gypsy told the outlet of her grieving process. She noted that her annual ritual includes a prayer for her mom and “just thinking about the good times, the good things, kind of blocking out all of the negative and just honoring her memory in that way.”

She also said that she has “come to a level of forgiveness” with Dee Dee.

“I would hope that wherever she is — I am a spiritual person, I am a religious person. So, I hope that she is in Heaven, and I hope that she can look down on me and see me as a woman who has grown from her circumstances. So hopefully that mutual forgiveness has happened,” Gypsy concluded.