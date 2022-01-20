New year, new ‘do. 90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel‘s latest clean-shaven look is vastly different than his usual short hair and stubble.

As Paschel, 41, awaits his sentencing hearing following his guilty verdict on domestic violence charges, he managed to smile for a photo taken by his fiancée, Varya Malina, as she visited him in jail.

Sharing the sweet snap of Geoffrey with long locks and beardless on her Instagram Stories, Malina, 31, wrote, “His reaction on my latest reel,” along with smiling face with smiling eyes and heart eyes emoji.

The video she was referencing was of Malina preparing a meal for Paschel’s son Paxton. In addition to the video, Malina wrote in the caption, “Actually we have a deal with Paxton. He helps me with the dogs when I’m not in Tennessee, and I share my five Michelin stars dishes. I know how it sucks to cook everyday when you are a young adult.”

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

And while Malina and Paschel remain apart, she managed to celebrate New Year’s Eve with him from afar.

In an Instagram Reel showing herself as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, January 1, Malina held a photo of Paschel in her hand as the countdown to 2022 began. When the clock struck midnight, she gave the photo of her fiancé a big kiss and took a sip of her champagne.

“I had my New Year’s Eve kiss and made my wish,” Varya wrote in the caption of the post.

Prior to her New Year’s Eve celebration, Varya took a moment to reflect on the past year.

“It was a very turbulent year with moments of absolute happiness and heartbreaking disappointment, with vile betrayal and sincere forgiveness, with life changing success and catastrophic outcome,” she wrote on December 31, 2021, before adding that the year “was so different and so full of insight, that I’m thankful for it anyway.”

“I truly believe 2022 will be better. It’s not hard to be better than the lowest of low. The benefit of being on the bottom is that there’s nothing below, so you can kick off and come up,” she went to say.

Varya and Paschel made their debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February 2020 — and around the same time, he made headlines for appearing in court to face charges for a domestic incident that allegedly occurred between him and an ex-fiancé in June 2019.

Paschel stood trial in October 2021 and was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call. He is currently in jail as he awaits his sentencing hearing on February 3.

Before his trial, Malina moved to the United States in late 2020 and kept her relationship status with Paschel private until he was found guilty.

After moving from her house in Florida into his home in Tennessee, she has shared many messages of support for Paschel as well as several photos of him, seemingly indicating that they are still going strong.