Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was accused of owing her new set of divorce lawyers over $75,000 in unpaid fees, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to official records obtained by In Touch, the law firm Levine Smith Snider & Coburn filed an Attorney’s Lien against Kim’s Georgia mansion. The filing explains Kim, 46, racked up a legal bill of $77,019.91 as of May 30 for work the lawyers did on her bitter divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“The lien is claimed for attorneys fee and expenses of representation in the current principal amount” with interest at the rate of 18 percent per annum.

The lien will allow the lawyers to collect on the money owed if the property is sold. Kim was previously represented in the divorce by a lawyer named David Beaudry.

Back in February, Beaudry’s law firm filed a Attorney’s Lien against Kim’s property over an alleged $33,000 debt owed. The lien has yet to be released.

As In Touch previously reported, Kim and Kroy have been fighting in divorce court since May 2023. The exes filed separate cases, and both demanded primary custody and support for their minor children.

At one point, Kim demanded Kroy submit to a drug test. She accused him of smoking marijuana. Her lawyer said Kim had “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

He fired back, asking the court to order Kim to sit for a psychological evaluation in the case.

Kroy claimed the reality star had “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months” leading up to him filing for divorce.

He claimed Kim had been, “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

The court never ordered Kroy or Kim to submit to the tests. The duo reconciled a few weeks later and dismissed their petitions.

In August 2023, Kroy filed a new petition for divorce after their reconciliation attempts failed.

The police have been called out to the couple’s home several times in the past year — with both accusing the other of playing games.

In body cam footage of one incident, Kim told police she feared her estranged husband was suffering from brain injuries from his days in the NFL.

Kroy slammed Kim for allegedly spending thousands on online gambling and luxury clothes.

As part of the case, the ex-NFL star demanded Kim answer questions on how much she spent on gambling in the past 12 months.

The couple is desperate to sell off their 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 15,694 sq. ft. mansion — their biggest asset. However, the bank has been making moves for months to try and sell it off at a foreclosure auction. Kim and Kroy have been successful in delaying the auction from taking place for now. The case is ongoing.

Over the past year, the couple have been hit with a $1 million federal tax lien and faced several lawsuits over alleged unpaid bills.