Is MaXXXine Based on a True Story? Killer Subplot Explained

MaXXXine is the third and final film in Ti West’s trilogy. Following Pearl and X, the newest film takes place several years after Maxine Minx survived the events that occurred in X and she continues to work as an adult film star. However, a subplot in the film has ties to a real-life serial killer and has led fans to wonder if MaXXXine is based on a true story.

Is ‘MaXXXine’ Based on a True Story?

The main storyline in MaXXXine is not based on a true story. Maxine, played by Mia Goth, is a character created for the trilogy and doesn’t have any connections to anyone in real life.

Is the Serial Killer Subplot in ‘MaXXXine’ Based on a True Story?

While Maxine isn’t based on anyone in reality, the movie itself features a reference to serial killer Richard Ramirez. Ramirez, who was originally called the “Walk-In Killer” and the “Valley Intruder,” went on a killing spree between April 1984 and August 1985. He murdered at least 14 people and eventually became known as the “Night Stalker.”

Goth opened up about MaXXXine’s ties to Ramirez in an interview with Total Film.

“It sets out a breadcrumb trail back to reality,” Goth told the outlet in an article published on June 18, 2024. “It’s not just some big sweeping horror movie that’s purely for entertainment value. It’s rooted in something.”

Who Is Richard Ramirez?

Ramirez, who was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1960, moved to Los Angeles at the age of 22. He had previously dropped out of high school and had a history of theft when he was younger. At one point, after he had relocated to the West Coast, Ramirez was arrested for breaking into a home and stealing a car. He was later fingerprinted for the crimes, which eventually played a part in his downfall.

What Did Richard Ramirez Do?

Ramirez made his first kill in the summer of 1984 when he murdered 79-year-old Jennie Vincow. Her son, Jack Vincow, found her body on June 28, 1984, in her apartment. She had been stabbed several times and her throat had been slashed. Vincow revealed during the trial that his mother’s door had been unlocked when Ramirez entered.

Getty Images

It wasn’t until almost a year later, in March 1985, when Ramirez killed again, but this time it was much more frequent. From March until August of 1985, Ramirez began murdering people at a rate of one person a week. However, Ramirez’s range of victims had no obvious pattern and made him difficult to apprehend. The Texas native attacked and sexually assaulted the elderly, kidnapped and raped children and at times, killed drivers of cars as he stole the vehicles.

What Happened to Richard Ramirez?

Ramirez didn’t always murder his victims, instead sometimes choosing to torture or sexually assault them. As his crimes mounted, the number of witnesses did as well. Authorities were desperate to get him off the streets and they had posted his photo in newspapers around the area. In August 1985, Ramirez attempted to steal a car, but the people nearby recognized him. They formed a mob around his car and refused to let him leave until the cops arrived to arrest him.

In 1989, Ramirez’s trial began. He was charged with 11 counts of sexual assault, 13 counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and 14 counts of burglary. The jury deliberated for one month before they found him guilty on all 43 counts.

Ramirez was sentenced to death, but he died at the age of 53 while awaiting execution in June 2013.