90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina shared an update with fans regarding Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal after he was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no possibility of parole on domestic violence charges.

“The appeal went according to all the rules and our expectations,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May, 1. In another slide, she added, “Now is the scariest and most depressing part — uncertainty.”

Malina concluded her message by asking fans to keep her and Paschel, 44, in their prayers, and noted, “I have faith that it will work out.”

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

The Kentucky native was sentenced to 18 years behind bars on February 2, 2022, after he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls charges. After filing an official appeal on July 6. 2022, his hearing began on April 5.

The charges stem from a June 2019 interaction with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson.

“The victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel,” a statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office read at the time. “Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged.”

The D.A.’s office reported that “Paschel took the victim’s cell phone” and refused to let her leave the residence. Wilson wasn’t able to escape until Paschel fell asleep and she fled to a neighbor’s house.

According to the responding officers, Wilson had “a large, raised bruise” on her forehead, as well as “bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip” following the incident. The officers also noted that she was diagnosed with a concussion.

During his trial, the reality TV personality claimed that Wilson’s injuries were self-inflicted. However, the jury wasn’t convinced and Paschel was convicted on all charges and jailed after a two-day trial. He was officially sentenced on February 3, 2022.

Viewers of the long-running series were introduced to Paschel on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in February 2020. He appeared alongside the Russia native, who he proposed to at the end of the season. While the pair were not allowed to attend the tell-all due to his legal battle, Varya informed fans that she moved into Paschel’s Tennessee home ahead of his sentencing in November 2021.

Despite the circumstances, Varya has stayed by his side during his incarceration and has slammed trolls who claimed she was “wasting her time” waiting for Geoffrey’s release.

“Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon,” she wrote alongside a compilation of video clips in January 2023. “However, while we are apart, I’m not locked in four walls. I have my own dreams to chase and my own goals to achieve. Watch me do it with all the grace I have!”