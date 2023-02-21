Geoffrey Paschel is best known for starring on 90 Day Fiancé, though he was previously self-employed before being sentenced to serve 18 years in prison. Keep scrolling to find out his job, how he makes money, his net worth and more.

What ​Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Geoffrey Paschel’s Job?

Before his prison sentencing in February 2022, the former reality star opened up about what he does for a living while participating in a Q&A via his Instagram Stories in 2020, sharing that he rebuilds and restores houses before renting them out to tenants.

“I learned very early in my life that a 9-to-5 position with 2 weeks ‘off’ each year was definitely not my calling,” Paschel said about his job.

He then said that he is a leader and prefers “to make my own schedule, be in charge of my work responsibilities, and actually see my physical accomplishments at the end of the day.”

Paschel added that being self-employed is “enjoyable and freeing.” He told his fans, “My work forces me to envision the best layout while rebuilding a kitchen or figuring out where to put the entrance way to a room to be more functional.”

His fiancée, Varya Malina, has since taken over the job amid Paschel’s prison sentence.

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Geoffrey Paschel Do for a Living?

The Tennessee native made his TV debut during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, viewers watched him pursue a relationship with his then-girlfriend, Varya. They got engaged at the end of the season and have kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight.

Paschel made money for appearing on the show, though his exact salary hasn’t been confirmed. However, RadarOnline previously reported that TLC pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

Additionally, the former TV personality has a history of working as an actor. He has appeared on TV shows including Homicide Hunter, Murder Calls, Snapped: Killer Couples, Fatal Attraction and Snapped. Meanwhile, he has also appeared in several short films including Crossword, Mute and Vote.

Paschel also earned extra cash by filming videos for fans on Cameo.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Geoffrey Paschel’s Net Worth?

Despite being a public figure, Paschel’s net worth has not been confirmed.

Why Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Geoffrey Paschel Serving Time in Prison?

In June 2019, Paschel’s ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, told authorities that he had assaulted her.

“When they arrived, the victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel,” a statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office outlining their case read. “Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged.”

Additionally, the D.A.’s office claimed that “Paschel took the victim’s cell phone” and prevented her from leaving the resident. She was eventually able to leave when Paschel fell asleep.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

The responding officers “noted a large, raised bruise on the victim’s forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion.”

During the October 2021 trial, Paschel testified that Kristen’s bruises were self-inflicted. After a two-day trial, he was convicted on all charges and jailed until his sentencing in February 2022. During the sentencing hearing, Paschel learned that he must serve 18 years in prison.