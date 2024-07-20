Jennifer Lopez Ditches Wedding Ring and Ben Necklace

Jennifer Lopez ditched two significant pieces of jewelry amid rumors that she and husband Ben Affleck’s marriage is on the rocks.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer posted three selfies to Instagram on Saturday, July 20, and the ring finger on her left hand was bare. J. Lo, 54, took two of the snaps in bed, posing with her head leaning on her left hand. The third image was a mirror selfie that showed the Hustlers star wearing an all-white ensemble with a brown belt. Jennifer was all smiles in each picture.

“Today is gonna be a great day. Happy Saturday everybody,” the Wedding Planner star wrote alongside the carousel of pics.

The day prior, J. Lo was spotted leaving the Equinox in the Hamptons. In the past, the Grammy winner has been known to wear a nameplate necklace that read “Ben,” but the gold jewelry was absent. Instead, Jennifer wore a diamond-encrusted necklace that read her name and her name only. In February, the “Jenny From the Block” artist rocked a necklace that spelled out “Affleck” in cursive, and in 2022, J. Lo sported one that had “Jennifer & Ben” in cursive.

The switch-up in jewelry comes amid rumors of marital woes in the couple’s marriage.

Throughout the past few months, Jennifer and Ben, 51, have been spending time apart. Fans immediately began speculating about the state of their marriage when the Good Will Hunting star skipped out on attending the Met Gala with his wife in early May.

On May 15, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that the Gigli costars were headed for divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider said. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The source continued, “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

However, a separate insider told In Touch that Jennifer was willing to do anything she could to save her fourth marriage.

“Jennifer is doing anything in her power to control this situation, unpleasant as it is,” the source revealed to In Touch on June 11. “She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her, she’s still his wife, she loves him no matter what, and she loves his kids like they were her own.”

Later that month, The Boy Next Door star jetted off to Italy for a solo vacation. Upon her return, she briefly reunited with the Dogma actor and was spotted in the passenger seat of his car.

Most recently, J. Lo and Ben spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite coasts. Plus, neither of them acknowledged the significance of the date on social media.