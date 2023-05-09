90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina revealed she got into an argument with Geoffrey Paschel after the appeal of his 18-year prison sentence on domestic violence charges.

“I went on a cruise five days after Geoffrey’s appeal,” the TLC personality, 34, told her followers via Instagram alongside a carousel of vacation photos on Monday, May 8. “Honestly it was very hard for him to take it.”

The Russia native pointed out that a major sore spot was not having cellular service while on the ship, which meant there was no communication between her and Geoffrey during that time.

“Was it a hard decision to make — yes. Someone will consider it selfish. However I feel like two stressed people can’t effectively support each other,” she continued. “The best way for me to stay resourceful is to bring any positive changes in my life. So I choose to travel.”

The reality TV personality went on to urge her followers to say “yes” to opportunities even if it “doesn’t feel like the right moment.”

“There will always be excuses: kids, school, money, relationships,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum went on. “When you choose yourself, you eventually make this choice for people you love as well. Happy and resourceful YOU = happy and respectful YOUR FAMILY.”

Malina’s trip comes nearly a week after she updated followers on Paschel’s recent court appearance where he appealed an 18-year sentence with no possibility of parole.

The Kentucky native was sentenced on February 8, 2022, after he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls charges. After filing an official appeal on July 6. 2022, his hearing began on April 5.

The charges stem from a June 2019 interaction with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson.

“The victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel,” a statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office read at the time. “Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged.”

The D.A.’s office reported that “Paschel took the victim’s cell phone” and refused to let her leave the residence. Wilson wasn’t able to escape until Paschel fell asleep and she fled to a neighbor’s house.

According to officers, Wilson had “a large, raised bruise” on her forehead, as well as “bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip” following the incident. The officers also noted that she was diagnosed with a concussion.

During his trial, Paschel claimed that Wilson’s injuries were self-inflicted. However, the jury wasn’t convinced and Paschel was convicted on all charges and jailed after a two-day trial.

TLC viewers were first introduced to Paschel during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days along Malina, which premiered in February 2020. While Pashcel proposed at the end of the season, the couple was not allowed to attend the season’s tell-all due to Paschel’s looming legal battle.

Discovery+

Despite the circumstances, Varya moved into Paschel’s Tennessee home ahead of his sentencing in November 2021 and has been adamant in slamming trolls who say she’s “wasting her time” waiting for Geoffrey’s release.

“Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon,” she wrote via social media in January 2023. “However, while we are apart, I’m not locked in four walls. I have my own dreams to chase and my own goals to achieve. Watch me do it with all the grace I have!”