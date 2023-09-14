90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel will not be getting out of prison early as a judge has denied his appeal in his criminal domestic assault and kidnapping case, In Touch can confirm.

“Upon consideration thereof, this Court is of the opinion that there is no error in the judgments of the trial court,” a judgment filed on Thursday, September 14, and obtained by In Touch read. “It is, therefore, ordered and adjudged by this Court that the judgments of the trial court are affirmed, and the case is remanded to the Criminal Court for Knox County for execution of the judgments of that court and for collection of the costs accrued.”

Paschel filed his appeal with the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville on July 6, 2022, after he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison on February 3, 2022, after his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, told authorities that he assaulted her at his Rocky Hill, Tennessee, home.

“The victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel. Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times,” according to a June 2018 statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. “She was also thrown to the ground and dragged.”

The former reality star also “took the victim’s cell phone” and prohibited her from leaving the residence. Wilson was only able to escape after her ex had fallen asleep, and she fled to a neighbor’s home.

A responding officer claimed that Wilson had “a large, raised bruise” on her forehead, which Paschel later alleged was self-inflicted. She also had “bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip” following the altercation.

The TLC personality was first introduced to 90 Day fans during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in February 2020. He starred on the show with now-ex Varya Malina. The couple became engaged during their season and, despite his criminal charges, appear to be going strong.

“The only emotional support we had was stolen from us by the bias and inhumane system,” she shared via Instagram in January after revealing that she had been “suspended permanently” from visiting him in prison. “That’s why I feel so broken and low as if a part of my soul was torn out again.”

She went on to explain the reason behind being banned, saying, “So everywhere in Tennessee, they put those new x-ray body scanners, which expose you to radiation and I said, ‘I have health concerns about that.’”

“I offered to opt out and be stripped searched, or any alternative they have to this procedure, and they said, ‘They don’t have any exclusions’ and I have to leave if I refuse to go through radiation,” she added.