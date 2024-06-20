Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was hit with a tax bill weeks before she was allegedly suspended indefinitely from the Bravo show, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the reality star was slammed with a ‘Fieri Facias’ by Fulton County in Georgia. The document, filed on March 14, said Kenya, 53, owed $14,139.55 in taxes, plus interest of $562 for a grand total of $14,711.80 that remained unpaid for the year 2023.

The county has yet to file a release of the ‘Fieri Facias.’

Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty

Back in 2018, Kenya was hit with a tax lien by the IRS for the year 2016. Uncle Sam claimed Kenya failed to pay $150,000. The lien was eventually released by the IRS. The new bill comes as Kenya faces bigger issues with her job on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Earlier this month, Page Six broke the story that Kenya was suspended by producers after a recent incident while filming. According to the report, Kenya “shocked” guests at an event filmed at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

The reality star reportedly had posters of her new costar Brittany Eady performing a sexual act on display at the event.

Brittany was not present at the event which was attended by Kenya’s other RHOA cast members, including Porsha Williams. One source told Page Six the photos were “readily accessible” on the internet. In addition, the insider claimed Brittany had made a threat to Kenya before the event that led to retaliation by Kenya.

The claims of a threat being made were dismissed by other production sources who told Page Six, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.” Following the event, RHOA star Drew Sidora posted on social media, “I’m flabbergasted and floored.”

Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

Kenya wrote on Instagram after the allegations surfaced, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.” She added, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

On social media, Brittany wrote, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.” “For the record,” she added, “I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Bravo has yet to comment on the situation.