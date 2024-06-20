Travis Scott was taken into custody in Miami Beach on Thursday morning after he was accused of refusing to listen to officers’ orders and causing trouble on a yacht, In Touch has learned.

According to the police report obtained by In Touch, Scott [real name: Jacques Webster] was arrested for being intoxicated in public and for trespassing. The 33-year-old rapper was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.

He was released on $650 bond. Sources tell us the rapper is already home.

In the report, officers said they responded to a disturbance on a yacht at a marina.

Dispatch told police that the person who called said people were fighting on the yacht. Officers said once they arrived, they identified Scott standing by the dock yelling at the yacht occupants. The police said they spoke to Scott and was asked to sit down.

Scott temporarily sat down but “then began continuously standing back disregarding officers commands.” Throughout this interaction officers, police said they “could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from” Scott’s breath. The person who called police said he did not want to press charges but wanted Scott to be removed from the yacht and area.

The officers told Scott he would be arrested if he returned to the area.

As they walked away with Scott, officers said he continued to yell obscenities to the people on the yacht. Scott walked to a car waiting to drive him away but said to the officers “if he gets in the vehicle he’s gonna catch fade.” Police said Scott left the area but then returned five minutes later.

“The defendant returned approximately five minutes after Officer Rodriguez observed the defendant walking back towards the vessel,” the report read. “The defendant bypassed officers in the parking lot of the Marina disregarding officers commands not to go. Once the defendant began speaking to Sergeant Lemus, the defendant began yelling once again becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the Marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance. The defendant also disregarded officers warning to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

The officer said he became “erratic” and was “disturbing the peace” The report said Scott admitted to drinking alcohol and stated “It’s Miami” to police when asked.

Scott has yet to comment on the situation. Sources close to the situation exclusively tell In Touch there was no physical fight on the yacht and it was just a “rowdy” crowd. An insider said there will be no further action to be taken as it was a minor incident similar to receiving a traffic ticket with no injuries.