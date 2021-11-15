A jill of all trades! 90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina revealed her new job and what she does for work after moving to America from her native Russia to be with fiancé Geoffrey Paschel in December 2020. It turns out, she works several gigs to earn a living and make money.

“I’m at work, not in a delivery,” Varya, 30, wrote via Instagram Story on November 12. In the selfie video, she addressed why she hadn’t been as active as she normally is on social media that day and she walked a bike in a park. In her next Story, she confirmed what she had been doing for work: “It’s babysitting.”

She took to her Instagram grid to share an Instagram Reel about her experience babysitting two elementary school-aged kids. “How I thought babysitting looks like,” she captioned the first part of her Reel, featuring a video of her sitting on a park bench in the middle of a little boy and a little girl while they enjoyed a snack.

“How it actually is,” she captioned a series of hilarious clips, featuring the little girl running away from Varya with her phone, her running after the little boy and falling while trying to catch up to him, chasing after them as they rode scooters and watching over them as they played on a slide and a rock climbing wall and then playing with them on the merry go round.

Varya captioned the Reel, “Today you didn’t hear from me for a reason… I was babysitting 😅for the first time in my life! It’s such a fun job🤪.”

On top of her babysitting gig, Varya also works as an Instagram influencer. She revealed to her followers how she makes money via the social media app in another Reel posted on November 1. At the time, she already had earned about $389 in bonuses on the app for posting several Reels, and explained that she would be posting more Reel content in order to get more likes and comments, which then earns her more money in bonuses.

“Here’s how you can make money on Instagram as a content creator,” she explained in her caption. “Don’t hesitate to ask questions. I don’t know everything, but I’ll try to share the information I have. P.S. don’t forget ❤️ and send this post to your Instagram addict friend.”

While she was living in her native Russia, Varya worked as a radio personality and a wedding planner. In December 2020, she moved from Russia to the United States, where she reunited with her fiancé, Paschel, 41. The couple’s engagement played out during season 4 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Discovery+

She has been living in America ever since, settling down in Pensacola, Florida. In November, she revealed she was in the process of moving and put her Florida house up for sale. While she did not reveal where she was moving to at the time, she later confirmed that she relocated to Paschel’s home in Tennessee, where she will be living and caring for his dogs while he remains in jail after being found guilty on domestic violence charges on October 7. He is due back in court on December 3 for his sentencing.

Three weeks after Paschel’s guilty verdict, Varya opened up about her immigration from Russia to the United States amid Paschel’s legal trouble. “The most common question I get asked lately is ‘DO YOU REGRET MOVING TO AMERICA?’ Starting life over is always hard, sometimes depressing, but never boring. You learn so much everyday, your brain doesn’t have time to rest,” she wrote via Instagram on October 31. “As a result you get lots of experiences and personal growth. I consider it as a good asset for protection of Alzheimer’s disease.”