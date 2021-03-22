Get better soon! 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier asked fans for prayers after revealing her husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, was being hospitalized in Los Angeles following an unfortunate accident.

“Please be praying for @davazer today. This morning he was struck by a car while riding his bike to work,” Evelyn, 22, captioned a selfie of her and David, 30, while he was laying in a hospital bed wearing a gown at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “He’s in a lot of pain and we are still waiting on the X-ray results from the doctor. Luckily he’s in good spirits and did not seem to injure his head. [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji].”

Evelyn and David’s 90 Day Fiancé costars shared their support in the comments. The Family Chantel‘s Pedro Jimeno commented with three folded hands emojis, 90 Day Diaries star Cortney Reardanz shared three red heart emojis and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 star Benjamin Taylor also added three folded hands emojis.

The couple made their franchise debut on season 5 of the hit TLC reality TV series, where they documented the 90 days leading up to their October 2017 wedding. Both David and Evelyn stayed out of the spotlight in the years following their appearance on the show. Evelyn returned to reality TV with a stint on American Idol season 17 in 2019. That September, they announced their move from Evelyn’s small hometown of Claremont, New Hampshire to Los Angeles so they could both have more career opportunities.

The musician and the Spain native made their big return to the 90 Day universe when they joined the cast of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, where they went head to head with their costars to find out which pair knows each other the best.

Since David and Evelyn are low-key on social media and don’t post photos of each other regularly — and because she is usually seen not wearing her wedding ring on social media — fans often speculate whether they are still together. The Moxyblossom band member addressed the constant split rumors in February ahead of their Love Games debut.

“It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” Evelyn told People. “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”

She added, “And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”