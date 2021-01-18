Are Cortney Reardanz and Andy Kunz still together? Cortney introduced fans to her new boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in May 2020, and she shared an update on her relationship with her quarantine bae when they returned for the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Diaries.

Cortney, 29, explained she and the marketing executive were casually dating in the spring of 2020 after meeting online when Andy reached out to her via social media to be a brand ambassador for his menstrual cup company. In April, Cortney drove to Andy’s home in Naples, Florida to spend the weekend with him, but she got “trapped” there when the state imposed a lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple butted heads while self-isolating together nearly every day and mostly over the status of their relationship. Andy wanted to take their romance to the next level but Cortney wanted to take things slow.

“He was doing things that made me feel like creeped out, like when he’s putting our photo as his screensaver on the phone, or he’s like, Photoshopping our photo above the fireplace, I’m like ‘ew.’ Or making, like, little picture collages and sending it to us,” Cortney explained in her confessional. “I just felt, this is very like creepy or stalkerish and he felt this is like love and I’m not sensitive enough and I’m not loving enough and I’m like, ‘No.’”

Cortney said another reason why she wasn’t sure about her relationship with Andy is that he would tell her she reminded him of his ex-wife when they were in the midst of their divorce during their fights.

After Florida lifted some of the lockdown restrictions, Cortney told Andy she felt it was time for her to go back home. “I don’t want to be here anymore, I’m miserable,” Cortney admitted in her confessional.

Even though she was ready to leave, she and Andy still shared an emotional goodbye. Cortney also wrote a sweet note for Andy to read after she had left. “I just need a little space right now. I don’t know if we’re breaking up, I just want to take a break and focus on my mental health and my happiness. Right now, I’m not happy,” Cortney explained.

“I know right now it’s not the best relationship I’ve been in and she’s been in, but I hope we can figure it out afterwards and continue,” Andy said.

Once she arrived back in Orlando, Cortney confirmed the couple decided to take a break. According to their recent social media activity, it seems they are no longer together.