The simple pleasures in life! 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier cozied up to her husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, in a rare photo over the weekend. The reality TV couple ventured to Marmalade Cafe in Los Angeles for a salivating meal.

“Find someone who loves breakfast as much as you do. #thankful,” she captioned the snap of them kissing. The two dined on eggs, bacon and more during their date.

Evelyn, 21, and her man are clearly still going strong nearly five months after she shut down split rumors and cleared the air about David’s “absence” on her Instagram. Some fans speculated there was trouble in paradise for the lovebirds because she also wasn’t wearing her wedding ring on some occasions.

Courtesy of David Vázquez Zermeño/Instagram

“I do a lot of modeling, so I’m in the water, on the beach, wherever. And it looks out of place,” she explained. “I’m still married. We [are] still good.”

“There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of comments,” Evelyn added. “David is a very private person and I just try to respect that. My page is mostly for my music.”

Following her time on the TLC show, she appeared on season 17 of American Idol and proved to be a worthy contender. She advanced all the way to the Top 14, but was later voted off during the Top 10 episode in April 2019.

Evelyn announced her move to L.A. in September and thanked fans for supporting her journey on American Idol and 90 Day Fiancé. As expected, she dealt with naysayers along the way, but learned to take the criticism with a grain of salt.

Courtesy of Evelyn Cormier/Instagram

“I think one of the biggest things that being on another show that has prepared me for Idol is all the attention you get from the world — good and bad,” she told In Touch exclusively after getting voted off.

“I learned early on that haters and trolls really don’t care about the truth. It is a waste of time trying to get them to understand you or realize there is a bigger picture to what they think is reality.”

The star simply blocks and deletes rude social media users if they keep trying to get under her skin. “I don’t have time for hate and negativity in my life and I would rather spend my energy loving on the ones who love me,” she added.

Evelyn and David have been married since October 2017, and we’re happy to see they are still living in wedded bliss!