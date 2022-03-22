Married? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Usman Umar, a.k.a. SojaBoy, sparked marriage rumors after he posted photos and video footage from what appeared to be an elaborate Nigerian wedding ceremony with a beautiful bride — who is not his girlfriend, Kimberly “Queen Kimberly” Menzies. However, the rapper is not married and the footage is from a scene in his upcoming film, he exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“This is a wedding, but in a movie. It’s difficult for people to understand my life style but, I think it’s high time for the audience to accept that I’m an artist and a movie star,” SojaBoy, 32, explains on Tuesday, March 22. “Most of the cast members that are on the 90 Day [Fiancé] shows are regular people and that is why their post is normal and mine are always complicated.”

The Sokoto, Nigeria native adds, “Entertainment is my business so because I’m a reality show cast member that doesn’t mean that I can’t continue with with my daily income activities but, if I [offend] anyone, please, I’m sorry. But to keep you [updated], please go to discovery+ and TLC to continue watching the show, because Kimberly and I have a beautiful story unfold, you [have] to watch to find out what will happen next. I love my queen Kimberllllllly and time will tell you more, thanks to everyone and god bless y’all ❤️🙏🏾.”

SojaBoy sent fans into a frenzy when he took to Instagram on Monday, March 21, to share several videos of a wedding reception. In one clip, the “I Love You” rapper wore traditional Nigerian attire as he walked next to a gorgeous, blushing bride as what appeared to be a wedding party followed behind them. In another scene, SojaBoy appeared to be participating in a Nigerian money spray, which is a tradition where money is thrown at the bride or the bride and groom as a way to shower the newlyweds with happiness and good fortune.

“Breaking News 🤵‍♂️ 👰‍♂️ 😂🤣,” he captioned the post. He also shared a second post featuring photos of him and the mystery woman and captioned it, “Gentlemen and Ladies, the groom and bride 🤵‍♂️👰‍♂️😂🎥📹.”

Immediately, fans took to the comments to speculate about whether SojaBoy was really married or not. “Wife #2,” one follower wrote. “Congratulations I guess , I’m confused 😂,” another added.

Other fans tagged his girlfriend, Kim, but she seemed to be in on the joke. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!! 😂😂😂,” the California native commented.

Kim, 50, made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 with the “Zara” singer. When they joined the show, she was his “potential girlfriend” and they documented their blossoming romance on the season as they took their relationship to the next level and became boyfriend and girlfriend.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.