Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa) became breakout stars after documenting their trials and tribulations as a long-distance couple on 90 Day Fiancé. Despite being met with cultural differences and his family’s reservations about their romantic compatibility, the two got married in his native country of Nigeria. Keep reading to find out where they stand now, below.

Are SojaBoy and Lisa Still Together?

SojaBoy and Lisa have both moved on with their new respective partners after splitting in 2020. The rapper is now dating girlfriend Kimberly Dawn, with whom he is appearing on season 5 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Lisa, for her part, has remarried a man named Tracey Robinson.

In June of last year, Lisa told In Touch exclusively that she was “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her estranged husband in a statement provided via her rep, Rocco Straz. “Lisa had enough of Usman with the disrespect and lies,” Rocco added. “Usman also stated that he was with Lisa because he feels bad. A lot of fans always questioned his [intentions], and he’s just proving them correct.”

Courtesy of Lisa ‘Baby Girl Lisa’ Hamme/Instagram; Courtesy of Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar/Instagram

Why Did They Split?

Lisa alleged that SojaBoy “used her” before they broke up a since-deleted Instagram Live that was reposted by blogger John Yates, claiming he only married her because they would “be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music.”

On the other hand, an insider close to Usman denied Lisa’s claims he used her to In Touch. “SojaBoy is not a scammer,” the source said.

Another contributing factor in their split was him alleging that she threatened to commit suicide if they broke up, saying that is the reason why he got hitched in the first place.

“I’ve been the good Hausa Muslim wife here in the United States. I’ll be married a year [on] August 29, but after hearing the garbage coming out of SojaBoy’s mouth saying that I tried to hang myself and commit suicide? Big f–k up, SojaBoy. Big f–k up,” Lisa fired back in May 2020 while confirming they had parted ways.

Are They Divorced Yet?

SojaBoy told In Touch exclusively that he served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020. While the exes are still considered to be married in Nigeria, Lisa has since explained to In Touch in May 2021 that their union is not legal in the United States, which allowed her to get remarried to Tracey in America.

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

How Did They Meet?

The recording artist first connected with the Pennsylvania resident online before she flew out to meet him face-to-face. Nine months into their romance, he proposed and that was before they had even seen each other in person. On a May 2020 episode of the spinoff, fans watched as Lisa and Usman tied the knot.

What Season Were They On?

Lisa and SojaBoy first starred on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.