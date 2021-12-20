Done for good. 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar returned to the franchise on season 5 of the hit TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with a new girlfriend, Kimberly, stunning fans. Viewers watched him marry Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme) on season 4, but they have since split and SojaBoy seemingly confirmed his divorce from ex-wife Lisa has been finalized.

“I won’t let anything stand in the way of being successful, which is part of the reason why I am recently divorced,” SojaBoy, 32, said on the Sunday, December 19 episode. “Three years ago, I met my ex-wife online. She’s like 20 years older than me and she was American. But her controlling nature affected my career. Things started falling apart and then we get divorced because we are not happy together. And now I am single, but maybe not for long.”

The Nigerian singer made his franchise debut with Lisa, 54, on in 2020 on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple documented their ups and downs as she traveled from Pennsylvania to Nigeria to meet him in person for the first time. They got into several fights over culture clashes and trust issues during her trip, and they struggled get SojaBoy’s mother to bless their marriage because of their big age difference. Ultimately, they wed on August 29, 2019.

As their season played out on TV, the cracks in their marriage started to show online and the couple got into several very public fights and took turns taking jabs at each other via social media. In December 2020, SojaBoy confirmed in an exclusive statement to In Touch that he had filed for divorce. “Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it,” the “I Love You” crooner said at the time. “My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call.”

Both SojaBoy and Lisa have since moved on romantically. In April, Lisa remarried and said “I do” to her husband, Tracey Robinson. The “Fire” rapper continued to share his journey to find love on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his new love interest, a 50-year-old woman named Kimberly, a.k.a. “Kim,” from San Diego, California.

“I’ve been talking to an amazing woman. Her name is Kimberly. Kim started from fan online and then she [became] something more, something special,” he gushed in a confessional on the December 19 episode. “She’s beautiful. Her heart is beautiful. I’m not in love with Kimberly yet, but I love her personality, her kindness, her loyalty. But because of what happened with my ex-wife, I don’t want to have any official relationship with Kimberly until I see her in person. So for now, I will call Kimberly my ‘potential.’ And that’s why I invited her to come to Tanzania for my music video shoot to see if we can make things official.”

Fans will have to tune in to see if SojaBoy has better luck with Kim!