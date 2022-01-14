A day in the life! Kimberly Menzies showed support to her love interest, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, as he filmed a “sexy scene” for his music video in a new teaser clip for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

“I’m excited for the video shoot, it’s just that I’m having some lack of competency from my team — which I’m not happy with,” Usman, 32, told producers in the video published by E! News ahead of the episode airing on Sunday, January 16. “But Kimberly, she’s trying so hard, and I really appreciate what she is doing.”

TLC

His team was gathered to shoot a video for his single “Zara,” a song written for another woman he met on the internet. TLC cameras captured the moment things got a bit awkward on set as the music video director instructed Usman to get closer to the model casted for the role.

“I’m watching Usman with this model and I’m like, ew,” Kim, 50, admitted in a confessional after seeing the two get cozy. “He doesn’t touch me like that.”

“And ​also, I’m thinking, ”Zara’? That’s kind of a weird name for a song.’ But when I asked Usman, ‘Oh, who is Zara?’ he was like, ‘Oh, Zara is just a name for all the girls named Zara across the world.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f—k? What does that mean?’ But I’m going to hold it together because I am here to support him today,” Kim continued, revealing she put her concerns aside for the time being.

Usman previously said that after his divorce from Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa), he became romantically involved with a woman named Zara, claiming she broke up with him due to the constant attention that he received from female fans. He said that “millions” of people slide into his DMs, including his new love interest, Kim.

Courtesy of Kimberly Dawn/Instagram

“I love [Kim] with all my bones, my heart,” he told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. “Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I’m not shy. I’m not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real.”

Although fans have pondered over whether Usman and Kimberly are the real deal, they both stand by their love for each other.

Kimberly even gave Usman a word of advice during his music video shoot, telling him to “get your energy up.” She yelled, “Do it for me!”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m.