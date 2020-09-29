Their story is to be continued. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg and estranged husband Jihoon Lee will not be on the upcoming season 2 tell-all amid child abuse allegations against Lee and his parents, In Touch can confirm.

“It was a mutual decision,” an insider tells In Touch. Clegg, 23, and Lee, 29, were asked not to participate in the tell-all because production and network executives didn’t want to put her family in a situation where they “would be near the abuser.” The source confirms Clegg will still receive pay for filming the tell-all even though she will not attend. Reality TV blog All About the Tea was first to report the news.

The former couple’s absence from the tell-all is the latest update amid their ongoing drama that has played out offscreen as their storyline airs on season 2 of the TLC spinoff. Fans watched tensions rise between the couple as Clegg relocated to South Korea to start a life with Lee as a family of four with their biological son, Taeyang, and Clegg’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla.

But real-life issues were playing out in real-time as their episodes aired. In April, fans speculated Clegg and Lee broke up because Clegg had been sharing photos taken in her home state of Utah. Clegg’s mother, Elicia Clegg, told fans she was just visiting family in the United States with her children but was not able to return home to South Korea due to the coronavirus pandemic. In August, Clegg confirmed she had moved back to America permanently, hinting there was a “horrible reason” for her relocation. Rumors swirled, hinting the “horrible reason” had to do with alleged child abuse Drascilla suffered from Lee and his parents, father Hong Ju Lee and mother Jung Lee.

Shortly after Clegg confirmed she was living apart from Lee, he took to social media to confirm he and his wife had split. On August 24, In Touch confirmed Clegg had already moved on and was in a relationship with new boyfriend, Topher Park. A photo she shared via Instagram of Topher and Taeyang, 17 months, wearing matching outfits sparked backlash from fans, and Clegg further hinted at the abuse claims in her response.

“You don’t know what happened behind closed doors, you don’t know the type of evil that happened. I’m sick of being attacked and blamed and being told I’m [a] horrible person and I took my son away. You guys don’t know the half of it,” Clegg wrote in an Instagram comment on September 3, alluding to the alleged abuse. “My daughter is healing and I’m healing. Something bad happened that can never be forgiven. I’m done. I’m sick of the lies. I’m sick of pretending it’s OK. I’m done.”

Lee has since responded to the allegations, noting on September 29 that felt the need to “defend” himself and his family. “It’s a lie,” he wrote via his Instagram Story regarding accusations his parents abused Drascilla. “There are no circumstances, evidence or reasons for that. It’s social media and the world making up falsehoods.”