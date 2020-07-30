90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg’s mother, Elicia, revealed why her daughter’s husband, Jihoon Lee, wiped his Instagram clean amid split rumors. Elicia explained the TLC alum’s decision to go radio silent on social media following their money and moving drama on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Elicia spoke out on behalf of her daughter and son-in-law because Deavan, 23, had such a surplus of messages from fans that she couldn’t possibly answer them all.

“There’s nothing to worry about. As you guys know, reality TV is a very difficult thing to do. It’s a barrage of both love, and of extreme hate,” Elicia began.

Courtesy of Jihoon Lee/Instagram

“The behind-the-scenes … it does become overwhelming, where people will seek out ways of getting a hold of you and letting you know just how much they hate you,” she revealed.

Elicia said people who work in reality TV have told Deavan and Jihoon they should “step back” and “just take a break” from the internet if the trolling or criticism becomes too much to bear. Hence why Jihoon, 29, wrote “I’m done” via his Instagram Stories before deleting all of his content.

“We’re literally only 48 hours in Korea and so … this amount of pressure right now, it was in Jihoon’s best interest to just step back from the internet,” she explained. “He did take it a little far by deleting everything and saying he was done, but sometimes, life is full of pressure.”

On top of that, they are “isolated” and strained by the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, like most other couples. “I want to assure you guys everything is OK,” Elicia added. “Nothing bad has happened.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Lastly, she noted Deavan is there for a legit reason, but can’t say why because it will be featured in an upcoming episode. Then it will “all make sense,” Elicia said.

In the July 27 show, Deavan threatened to move back to America with their kids because of Jihoon’s lies about his finances and her concerns about him not being able to provide for their family.

It looks like they are working through it one day at a time!