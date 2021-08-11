’90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg’s Transformation: From TLC Debut to Now

90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg’s life has changed quite a bit since she first appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019.

The Salt Lake City, Utah, native was in a relationship with long-distance love Jihoon Lee and pregnant at the time. The couple went on to get engaged, welcome son Taeyang, get married and deal with a series of relationship struggles before they ultimately parted ways.

Deavan, who also has a daughter, Drascilla, from a past relationship, returned for season 2 with Jihoon in June 2020. Cameras followed the now-exes as Deavan moved to Jihoon’s native South Korea so they could raise their family together. In spite of the fact they were serious about making their romance work, Jihoon and Deavan struggled with a language barrier and cultural differences.

Shortly before their drama-filled season came to a wrap, Jihoon confirmed what fans already speculated, revealing they split via Instagram Live in August 2020.

“So, I can’t tell everything because the show [is] not finished,” he shared at the time. “They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life.”

“We are living our own life, that’s our future,” Jihoon continued during his candid Live. “Keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life.”

The former flames made their last appearance together on the finale, which aired in November 2020, just two months after Deavan announced she filed for divorce from her estranged husband in September.

In the wake of their breakup, Deavan went public with her new beau, Christopher “Topher” Park, and revealed she got some cosmetic work done to boost her confidence. Deavan and Topher are still going strong today and they now have a shared YouTube channel as well as live in Los Angeles, California, together.

“Deavan and Topher’s relationship is absolutely amazing. Her children have really taken a huge liking to Topher,” an insider told Us Weekly in December 2020.

More recently, Topher shared a photo going back-to-school shopping with Deavan’s daughter. “This past weekend I felt the same thrill when we went shopping for Drascilla’s kindergarten year,” he gushed on August 3. “To be honest, I was probably more excited than her. It’s a special moment for us as she begins her educational journey and we’re really excited for what’s to come.”

Even though Deavan’s time on the TLC series appears to be over for now, fans can still keep up with her family on social media and YouTube.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Deavan Clegg’s transformation!