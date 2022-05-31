90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg sadly announced her son, Taeyang, whom she shares with ex-husband Jihoon Lee, was diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 31, alongside heartwrenching photos of the toddler in the hospital.

“He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago,” the mom of two, 26, continued. “Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

Taeyang was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, “A type of blood cancer that’s more common in young children,” Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman, told In Touch in a statement. “He has been in the hospital all week and is expected to remain there for a while as they prepare for multiple procedures and chemo treatment.”

TLC alums were quick to send their well-wishes in the comment section. “Sending so much love to you guys! Here for you girl!” 90 Day: The Single Life alum Stephanie Matto wrote. “He is strong. We will get through this. I love you guys so much,” her mother, Elicia Clegg penned.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has had a month full of ups and downs. Earlier this month, Deavan announced she was expecting her third child and first with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

Following the baby announcement, the reality TV personality revealed that after an almost two-year battle, she is officially divorced from her ex, Jihoon. Deavan was also awarded full sole and physical custody of their son, Taeyang.

“I couldn’t be any happier. This journey was very difficult and draining,” she wrote via Instagram on May 23. “After my ex had fired his lawyer, he never showed up to court nor took up visits. After almost a year of judge postponing and extending dates for my ex to respond, we finally made it to court.”

Deavan’s publicist also shared that Taeyang has had no contact with his father since late 2020.

“Deavan has attempted to contact Jihoon about the diagnosis but has been unsuccessful as he has her and her family’s numbers, emails and social media blocked,” she told In Touch. “She had even tried to reach out to Jihoon’s father but was unsuccessful.”