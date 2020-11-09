A tragic loss. Deavan Clegg revealed she and Jihoon Lee suffered a devastating miscarriage after finding out she was pregnant with their second child on the new Sunday, November 8, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“A few weeks ago, we found out I was pregnant again. At first, I was really scared,” the season 2 star, 23, said about her reaction in the confessional.

“We just barely had [son] Taeyang and we are definitely not financially stable for another one, but then I got really excited, stuff happens for a reason … A baby is always a blessing and I was accepting it and ready to do it,” she continued.

After getting her hopes up, Deavan said they got some very upsetting news during her ultrasound check-up. Doctors were able to determine she “lost the baby.”

Deavan and Jihoon had a heart-to-heart conversation about their miscarriage and she fought back tears. The reality star said it was something she had never anticipated going through, adding, “It was the hardest thing in my life.”

Despite how heartbroken she was, Deavan revealed she would try to remain “positive” while Jihoon told his spouse he would happily help her stay “strong.”

The TV personality, who also has daughter Drascilla from a past relationship, said the hardship reminded her to be grateful of the blessings she did have. Deavan said all of their differences were not worth the “petty little fights anymore.”

“It’s really caused us to bond and stop fighting and be there for each other,” she revealed. Later on, Jihoon’s mother, Jung, took Deavan to the Heyri Modern History Museum in South Korea to get her mind off the sadness.

“I want to get some one-on-one time with Deavan and talk to her,” Jung said in her confessional. “I thought it might be best to show her a lot of love.”

After checking out the museum, the ladies chatted about Deavan and Jihoon’s loss and she admitted to her mother-in-law that she was “struggling a lot.” Jung praised Deavan for being “courageous” while going through a very tough time.

Unfortunately, it appears Deavan and Jihoon’s amicable relationship didn’t last long. While fans are now getting to see their highs and lows on TV, Deavan has since confirmed she filed for divorce from her husband in September. The reality star shared the news one month after the couple revealed their messy split.