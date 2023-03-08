It’s official! 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg is engaged to boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park after nearly three years of dating, she exclusively tells In Touch in a video interview.

“He did ask me in November,” the former TLC personality, 26, tells In Touch on Tuesday, March 7 of the proposal. “So like a month after we had our baby, he finally popped the question, about time. But yeah, we are officially engaged now.”

Deavan and Chris, 30, welcomed their first child together, affectionately dubbed “Baby Park,” in October 2022, and she explains their engagement happened during a birthday getaway in Salt Lake City, Utah, that had initially been postponed so she could stay by her son Taeyang’s side while he was hospitalized amid his cancer battle. Deavan, who shares the 3-year-old with ex-husband Jihoon Lee, revealed her son’s b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis in May 2022.

During the trip, the Utah native says she figured out early on that Chris was planning on proposing and she “hyped” herself up.

“Then the next day he was running late to pick me up because he had to go get a haircut,” she continues as she tells the “rough” proposal story. “Then he called me and told me that he got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh he’s lying. Like he’s just buying time, like maybe he’s gonna get flowers.’ Turns out he really did have a flat tire.”

When Chris finally returned to their hotel room, that night he ended up getting a phone call that “something bad happened and he had to go to work.”

After getting stuck at his workplace for hours and not returning till 3 a.m., she says she was “sad” and figured a proposal wasn’t going to happen. The next morning while packing up their hotel room, she turned around and suddenly found Chris on one knee.

“I didn’t say yes right away because my brain didn’t register that he was still doing the proposal because of how bad everything went,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum divulges. “And then I made him sit on the couch and he is like, ‘So is that a yes or a no?’ And I said, ‘Oh yes.’ And then I grabbed the ring and just put it on myself and he was like, ‘I’m supposed to put it on you.’ And I was like, ‘No, my fingers are swollen from the baby, like let me do it.’”

While it “didn’t go as planned at all,” she says the proposal “fits their story perfect.”

“It seems like something wild is always happening,” Deavan explains. “So everybody was joking saying that was actually the perfect proposal with for us, because of how crazy our lives are.”

The couple first sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing rings on their left ring fingers, but Deavan explains the reason behind the jewelry.

“We had like a couple ring and the only reason we wore that couple ring is cause, it’s a funny story, but he wanted to bring me as a plus one to his friend’s wedding, but his friend said, no girlfriends only fiancés and wives,” Deavan says. “So we wore those rings just so I could go wedding and I never took it off.”

Before taking the next step in their relationship, Deavan and Chris announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2022. “We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji],” the now-mom of three captioned the reveal. She concluded her pregnancy announcement with the hashtags, “#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance.” In addition to Taeyang and Baby Park, Deavan is also a mother to daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship.

That same month, Deavan announced her divorce from estranged husband, Jihoon, had been finalized. The former couple met in 2018 and started on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They welcomed Taeyang in April 2019. They split in the spring of 2020 and Deavan moved back from Jihoon’s native country of South Korea to the United States. Deavan filed for divorce from Jihoon, 31, in September 2020. As part of the divorce settlement, Deavan was given full sole and physical custody of Taeyang.

Deavan and Chris first crossed paths while on a flight to South Korea in 2018 while she was still in a relationship with her ex-husband. When Deavan returned to America in the spring of 2020, she and Chris reconnected via social media and immediately started dating. Chris has also taken on the role of a stepfather to her daughter Drascilla and son Taeyang.