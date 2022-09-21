90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg’s 3-year-old son Taeyang, whom she shares with ex-husband Jihoon Lee, is currently in a heartbreaking battle with childhood cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the toddler’s cancer diagnosis.

When Was Taeyang Diagnosed With Cancer?

In May 2022, the TLC alum made the sad announcement that her son was diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” Deavan wrote via Instagram alongside heartbreaking photos of the toddler in the hospital. “He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

What Type of Cancer Does Taeyang Have?

A rep for the 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed that Taeyang was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “A type of blood cancer that’s more common in young children,” Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman, told In Touch in a statement at the time. “He has been in the hospital all week and is expected to remain there for a while as they prepare for multiple procedures and chemo treatment.”

Is Jihoon Lee Involved in Taeyang’s Cancer Battle?

As for the toddler’s father, according to Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, he’s not involved.

“For those who still don’t know: Yes, Jihoon knows Taeyang has cancer,” the matriarch shared on September 20, while emphasizing there’s “no shade.” “Yes, the divorce is final. Jihoon does not help or support his son financially or emotionally. Just ask Jihoon and he will confirm this. You don’t have to believe me, just ask Jihoon.”

“The last communication after divorce made it clear,” she added in a reply to a fan in the comment section. “No ambiguity.”

When Did Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg Get Divorced?

Deavan filed for divorce from Jihoon in September 2020. Nearly two years later, Jihoon and Deavan finalized their divorce in May 2022. During the ruling, Deavan was awarded full sole and physical custody of their son Taeyang. That same month, the Utah native made the announcement she was expecting her third child and first with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

The soon-to-be mom of three and South Korea native originally made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The pair confirmed their split in August 2020 while their storyline was still playing out on season 2 of the spinoff.

