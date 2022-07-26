Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.

On season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, Guillermo Rojer left his life in the Dominican Republic to begin the K-1 visa process with real estate agent Kara Bass in Charlottesville, Virginia. While the pair had a short 35 days until their German beer hall wedding, Guillermo got the heartbreaking news in the middle of the night that his brother José Joaquín had died.

Courtesy of Guillermo Rojer/Instagram

“Back in the Dominican Republic, José Joaquín had to move in with his middle brother in a different city so that they could, like, kind of caretake for him,” the Virginia native explained of her future husband’s sibling on a June 2022 episode of the flagship show. “He’s been going through some dialysis for about a year prior to him being hospitalized, and so I think last night, things really took a turn for the worse and that they didn’t think he was gonna make it.”

Unfortunately due to the K-1 visa rules, Guillermo could not legally leave the United States to visit his brother in the Dominican Republic without an “Advance Parole” document. Without it, if he left the country in the days leading up to his nuptials to Kara, he would risk having to reapply for the fiancé visa since it only allows a one-time entry into the country.

Corey Rathgeber faced tragedy while he was outside the United States with his long-time partner, Evelin Villegas, on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The spinoff documented the Mill A, Washington, resident as he sold all his belongings to begin a life with Evelin, despite his family’s major hesitations.

“I hope they’re happy, but I don’t know how they’re going to work out all their difference,” his father told TLC cameras in June 2019. “Where they want to live and what they believe and if they want to have kids, they’re going to have to compromise.”

Courtesy of Evelin Villegas/Instagram

Unfortunately, Corey’s dad wasn’t there to see his son’s return from Ecuador as he passed away from an inflamed pancreas, and it deeply affected the 90 Day Fiancé star. “We were just sitting on the couch, and of all a sudden, he got just really bad pains,” his mother described of her husband’s passing at the time. “He’d gone downhill pretty fast. They had to intubate him, and they finally told us that he wasn’t going to make it.”

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dad,” Corey told producers.

