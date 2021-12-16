90 Day Fiancé alum Varya Malina celebrated her one-year anniversary of living in America after paying her respects to Geoffrey Paschel’s late son, Kazhem.

Varya, 31, reminisced on how she flew from her native country of Russia to the United States following her recent move from Florida to Geoffrey’s home in Tennessee.

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram (2)

“When I was on my way to the airport in Moscow something terrible happened. I barely made it in time,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 16, revealing her cab driver got into a small accident before continuing on their route back in 2020. “This is me in NYC airport exhausted,” she continued.

“[Geoffrey and I] went to the hotel, where I immediately fell asleep … my back and my head were in such intense pain,” Varya added. After waking up, she checked on her puppy. “Thanks to Geo, Vesta was already washed and food was already ordered. In the morning, I had to cancel all my plans in NY and Boston where we were supposed to go after. And we headed to Tennessee by car.”

News broke that Geoffrey, 41, was facing assault accusations before season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days even aired last year. Although he went on to appear in the episodes with his two love interests Varya and Mary Wallace, the allegations prevented him from returning for the tell-all special.

In spite of the hardships along the way, Varya looked back fondly on the memories that she and Geoffrey made together after paying a visit to the grave of Kazhem Paschel, his son from a past marriage, who died suddenly at 13 months old in 2018. Kazhem suffered an unexpected seizure without any preexisting conditions.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

“Nothing was coming on. No warning. And you’re not prepared for that,” Geoffrey said about the devastating loss in a YouTube video he posted in January 2020.

Geoffrey is now awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in October 2021 of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call for a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

“I’m not going to put up a Christmas tree this year. What for?” Varya wrote on December 9 alongside a video of her honoring baby Kazhem. “I don’t expect Santa to come over… Instead, I’ve decorated [Kazhem’s] grave today, and that gave me so much more excitement and positive vibes. I hope the little angel loves it, as much as I do. Keep guarding your daddy, sweet little boy, he needs your help.”