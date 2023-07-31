90 Day Fiancé star David revealed his girlfriend Sheila’s mom, Remedios, died just one day after meeting him for the first time.

David, 42, said that after meeting Sheila’s family, they had all gone to sleep. “Something awful had happened,” he said during a confessional the Sunday, July 30, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “Sheila’s mother had died.”

“My mother fell down near the stairs. It wasn’t nailed properly and it gave out,” Sheila explained in another scene. She said the accident happened around 5 a.m. while the rest of the family was sleeping and they found her body when they woke up the next morning.

While Sheila, 31, was devastated over the loss, David also revealed that local customs dictated that she must spend the night by her mom’s casket, leaving him to wait at a hotel.

David traveled to the Philippines more than two years after initially connecting with the mom of one online in a Facebook group for deaf singles.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David said in a confessional during their debut on the June 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

While they seemingly found sparks during their first meeting at the airport, Sheila was worried about the Nebraska native meeting her family as she feared they would struggle to connect due to his hearing impairment. The Philippines native also admitted she was nervous for David to see her living situation as she considered her family “poor” and didn’t want him to think she was using him for financial gain.

Her fears were warranted as David admitted he was “overwhelmed” when seeing the conditions of her home and worried about spending the night there. “The homes are shanties, in extreme poverty,” David told producers during the July 23 episode, noting it smelt like feces and urine. “With sewage water running everywhere.”

Unfortunately, communication was also difficult as her family didn’t feel comfortable speaking with David despite having the help of an interpreter. Sheila’s dad, Simplicio, said he didn’t know if he felt it was OK that David was deaf as it was still difficult to speak with him.

TLC

“I think Sheila’s dad is nervous around me because I am deaf. He’s probably never met one before,” David told producers, later adding that he hoped tomorrow would be better. Meanwhile, Sheila called the evening a “big disappointment.”

“I want David to like my family but they’re acting strange because he’s deaf,” Sheila told cameras in a private confessional. “I hope David will propose to me before the end of his trip but if he doesn’t connect with my parents and my son, I’m worried he could have second thoughts.”