After initially connecting online, David and Sheila finally met in person for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but tragedy struck just days into David’s first time visiting her native of the Philippines.

What Happened to Sheila on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

David met Sheila in a Facebook group for deaf singles two years before the filmed season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David said in a confessional. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

David traveled to the Philippines and the couple met in person for the first time during the July 2 episode. Their love clearly translated offline as they shared a warm reunion at the airport.

While they seemingly found sparks, the mom of one worried about the Nebraska native meeting her family as she felt they would struggle to connect due to his hearing impairment. She also admitted she was nervous for David to see her home as she considered her family “poor” and didn’t want him to think she was only using him for money.

Her fears were warranted as communication with her family was difficult and David admitted he was “overwhelmed” when seeing the conditions of her home. David previously told viewers that her home was destroyed by a fire and then hit by a typhoon. However, upon walking in, sewage water was running everywhere, and David noted that it smelt like feces and urine.

“Tonight, was a big disappointment because I want David to like my family but they’re acting strange because he’s deaf,” Sheila told cameras in a private confessional during the July 23 episode. “I hope David will propose to me before the end of his trip but if he doesn’t connect with my parents and my son, I’m worried he could have second thoughts.”

David agreed that the night was “awkward” and hoped the next day would be better. “I think Sheila is very ashamed to show me how she lives,” he continued.” I get why she would be. It doesn’t change anything, but I get why.”

Who Died From Sheila’s Family on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Unfortunately, their time together is set to only get worse as the teaser for the July 30 episode shows a heartbreaking moment the day after David and Sheila’s awkward family meeting.

“Last night I finally met Sheila’s family, but when we woke the next morning, an awful thing had happened,” David told cameras as the clip cut to Sheila in tears as she hysterically cried alongside her family over a casket.

Fans will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out what happens next their love story.