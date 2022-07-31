A tight bond. 90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies debuted her relationship with Usman “SojaBoy” Umar on season 5 of Before the 90 Days, but it’s her son, Jamal Menzies, that fans have questions about! The pair’s mother-son commentary keeps viewers entertained on Pillow Talk and the infamous duo are returning to continue their story on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kimberly’s son, Jamal Menzies!

Who Is Jamal Menzies?

Jamal first appeared on the flagship series following his mother’s relationship with the Nigerian superstar. Kim called her son her “biggest accomplishment” and attributed him as the “best thing” that came out of her failed marriage.

TLC

“After 20 years with Jamal’s father, I found out he was cheating. I don’t even know which one to pick from because there were so many,” the San Diego native explained on the premiere of Before the 90 Days in December 2021. “Having been so loyal to somebody that didn’t reciprocate that to me was a very hurtful thing.”

Kim’s relationship with her son would play a major role in her new romance with the “Zara” rapper as his approval would be a major hurdle.

“I would lay down in the street and die for two people in my life,” Kim spoke of her bond with her close-knit family. “And that is my mother and my son Jamal.”

How Old Is Jamal Menzies?

Kimberly’s son Jamal is 27 years old.

What Is Jamal Menzies’ Job?

According to his LinkedIn page, Jamal currently works as a legal assistant for an insurance company.

Prior to his employment, the Pillow Talk star graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and government.

Jamal Menzies and Kim Menzies Will Appear on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Following Kim and SojaBoy’s run on Before the 90 Days, the pair have graduated to continue their story on season 7 of Happily Ever After?

The mom of one is set to return to Usman’s homeland of Nigeria to propose to him, despite neither of their families approving of the relationship. While Jamal feels his mother is moving too fast in her relationship, Usman’s mother would rather her son be with a woman who could produce a grandchild.