The big moment has arrived! 90 Day Fiancé OG Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) returned to the franchise on discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, where she documented her reunion with ex-husband Mohamed Jbali — which marks the first time the exes will come face to face on camera since their nasty 2017 divorce.

Danielle, 47, said she’s managed to move on but she hasn’t been able to find love again. She said her rebounds haven’t worked out because she’s still mourning her divorce, which is why she’s been single for three years.

She was on bad terms with Mohamed, 32, for about two and a half years but that changed when he randomly reached out to her in early 2020. They had a “pleasant” chat and Mohamed showed interest in what Danielle had been up to since their nasty divorce. Danielle wasn’t ready to fully trust Mohamed and his intentions at first and she wasn’t sure if he was just being nice because he “needed something.”

Eight months after his first text, Danielle received another message from her ex-husband. Since Mohamed works as a truck driver, he travels around the country constantly and he sent her a photo of highway signs for Toledo and Columbus. “I’m in Ohio. How are you?” he asked.

“I don’t feel totally comfortable because it took me forever to get over the anger and the sadness and the depression that he caused me when he left. If those feelings came back now, I would have to restart over on rebuilding my life,” Danielle revealed in her confessional.

Danielle admitted she was nervous about meeting up with the Tunisia native but she eventually agreed to meet up with him at a local restaurant the next day.

TLC

“Seeing Mohamed is going to be hard. I loved him but I also felt betrayed by him. The scary part about going to see him is I don’t know if I’m gonna have the anger side or the side that loved him,” Danielle explained. “I truly loved Mohamed but I am doing this for myself right now because I can’t move on and find someone else until I get closure. I want closure. That’s the big thing. I want closure.”

Danielle said Mohamed never apologized to her for hurting her in their marriage and divorce and she would like to hear him say he’s sorry. There’s also a part of her that still has feelings for her ex-husband.

“I’ve managed to move on and forget the anger but I’ve been through so much with Mohamed and I’m a little bit worried that romantic feelings will come back because deep down, I will always care about Mohamed,” Danielle said, choking back tears.

It looks like fans will have to wait until next week to see how their reunion goes down!

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream on discovery+.