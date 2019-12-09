Fitness Inspo! See ’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Danielle Jbali’s Weight Loss Transformation

Hustle for that muscle. Danielle Jbali’s (née Mullins) life has changed a lot since she appeared on the hit reality show 90 Day Fiancé. After finalizing her divorce with ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, in 2017, the TLC alum has focused on rebuilding her own life. Danielle has been working out and eating right in order to reach her weight loss goals, having started documenting her fitness journey in 2018.

The season 2 star previously spoke out about how difficult it can be to have her personal life on display, especially because of the constant judgment from people online after appearing on the series.

“One of the things I did in the very beginning [is] I would take a lot of things to heart that the haters and the fans would say when they would cut me down — and they got me depressed. It takes a strong being to be in the public eye,” Danielle exclusively told In Touch, before confirming that she wasn’t going to let it destroy her confidence.

Danielle wanted to look and feel her best after going through a tough breakup on television, so she began making small changes to her daily routine, having healthier meals in addition to exercising.

“I am using the detox tea and I use LA nutrition products such as the collagen peptides, cedar max, their vitamins,” she said. The reality star was also counting her steps and calories using a Fitbit to keep track.

The TV personality said that it was all about moderation for her, so she still allowed herself a “cheat” day. “I also have found other ways to still have some food I love,” Danielle told us, mentioning how she likes to eat salad more often. She also shared, “I love chocolate, so at Walmart I found 100 calorie bars and I have one of them when I want chocolate.”

Danielle often uploads a progress photo on Instagram to announce when she’s hit a milestone. In November 2019, the Ohio native opened up about her latest accomplishment, proudly revealing that she had dropped 15 pounds by staying on her grind.

