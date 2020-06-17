Miss independent! Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) has been romantically linked to a few suitors in the wake of her divorce from Mohamed Jbali, but she is now enjoying the “single” life to the max. The reality star made her debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé and documented the good and bad times in her fizzled romance. The exes ultimately finalized their divorce in 2017 and she continued to share updates post-split on the new limited 90DF series Self-Quarantined. Find out who she has dated and get the latest info on her status with Mohamed.

Is She Dating Anyone?

“I’m not dating [anyone] right now,” she said in a June 16 interview with the Domenick Nati Show, laughing at the idea of direct messaging anyone. “Right now, I’m just single. I haven’t found the one that interests me yet,” the star added.

Danielle revealed a lot of guys do hit her up via social media and most of them are from overseas. “A lot of them … say they want to marry me. They say they love me and all kinds of stuff out there,” the TV personality spilled about the messages she receives.

The TLC alum said she wouldn’t give any of those guys a chance because she’s “not interested in doing another visa process right now.” Danielle admitted she would “more than likely” go for an American man next time.

Courtesy of Danielle Jbali/Instagram

Who Else Has She Been Romantically Linked to?

In 2018, Danielle opened up about her connection with a man named Gabriel. “Despite all the drama, there has been one good thing that happened,” she dished on the show. “He reached out to me on Facebook. We’ve been texting back and forth.” At the time, they confided in each other while going through their own breakups, so it appears they assisted in each other’s moving on process.

Afterward, she spoke out about a new guy named Nelson during an episode of What Now, telling fans she drove to Maryland to meet him.

In February 2019, the Ohio native dished about her b-day plans and revealed she was ringing in the occasion with her then-boyfriend and kids. “I am actually going away for my birthday to Maryland and I will get to spend some time with my boyfriend, but also meeting up with friends that live in Maryland,” she told In Touch exclusively at the time.

TLC

What Is Her Status With Mohamed?

The star and her ex are amicable and have “forgiven each other,” she said on the April 20 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

That same month, Danielle also confirmed there’s no chance for a reconciliation, telling In Touch exclusively she is “done” with her ex-husband.

“[I’ve] moved on for good,” she said. Even though they had some struggles in the past, her loved ones are OK with them being on good terms now. “They don’t seem to mind it, because they know that I’m over him,” the Pillow Talk star added.

After going through a tumultuous split on TV, we’re glad to see she is happy!