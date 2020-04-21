They’ve come a long way! Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) revealed she and her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, are on good terms and have “forgiven each other” on the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which aired on Monday, April 20.

“We divorced 34 months after our marriage,” the TV personality, 47, reflected about their fizzled romance. “I haven’t seen Mohammed in three years. He reached out to me about a month ago and we have been chit-chatting here and there.”

Courtesy of Danielle Jbali/Instagram

Danielle said they are now finally starting to “build a friendship” in the wake of their split. “He is out on the road driving truck,” she said on the new spinoff. “I’m more concerned about his well-being as a friend. And it’s scary to be out there by yourself with all this going on.” Mohamed and Danielle finalized their divorce in 2017, and both have since moved on with their lives.

Back in December, Mohamed revealed he was presented with a lucrative work opportunity. “Me and this guy are about to become homeless soon,” he wrote next to a photo with his dog, Bowie. “Not that we have no place to stay, but we choose to go after big money so we gonna give up on everything and be on the road driving an 18 wheeler and help America transport food and other important things to stay [great], so I’m not sure how this boy is gonna hold up waking up in a different state everyday.”

In April, the former reality star shared a new pic of his furry friend while on the road. “We live in quarantine with or without you corona!” he captioned the snap. More recently, he posted a video driving through Las Vegas and Deeth, Nevada.

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

So, what is Danielle up to these days? Back in May 2019, the star confirmed that she was seeing someone new. The TLC alum currently lives with seven people, including one of her daughters, her son and his pregnant fiancé, as well as three of her grandkids.

“I am working because I take care of mentally handicapped adults because they are home 24/7,” she previously told In Touch exclusively about her essential job amid the lockdown.

“My school classes are all online now, so trying to stay caught up on school work,” Danielle added. “I have been watching Netflix, regular TV, doing puzzles, diamond art and going for walks around my neighborhood with my grandkids when the weather permits.”

