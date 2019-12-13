Chasing his dreams. 90 Day Fiancé alum Mohamed Jbali revealed that he’s “about to become homeless” for a reason while taking to Instagram with a life update on Friday, December 13. The former TLC star shared a new photo of himself out and about with his dog alongside a message about his hopes for the future.

In his caption, Mohamed, who is also known for being the ex-husband of Danielle Jbali (née Mullins), explained why he was making this big decision.

“Not that we have no place to stay, but we choose to go after big money so we gonna give up on everything and be on the road driving an 18 wheeler and help America transport food and other important things to stay great, so I’m not sure how this boy is gonna hold up waking up in a different state everyday,” the ex-TV personality wrote.

After hearing about his plans to travel, several of his followers showed support. “Many truck drivers have a dog for companionship on the road. Don’t worry, when he’s with you and feels loved, he will be happy as ever, trust him, he won’t let you down,” one commented. “He will be fine as long as he has you,” a second fan stated.

Just a few months ago, Mohamed shut down haters while sharing a pic of himself behind the wheel. “If you have a problem with me catch me on the highway,” he wrote.

Ever since he walked away from the hit TLC reality show, Mohamed has been focusing on rebuilding his life. The former reality star has also been dabbling in photography, so he’s been spending more time doing what he is truly passionate about.

Back in April, the 90DF alum said things were looking up. “I’m doing great, making some progress,” he shared. “Everything is working for me. [I’ve been] working out, I lost a lot of weight, and I’m gaining muscles [sic]. Fixing some financial problems.”

Mohamed and his former flame, Danielle, 46, finalized their divorce back in 2017 and she’s since started a new relationship.

Even though they parted ways years ago, fans still often bring up their short-lived romance on social media. “It is you people that keep mentioning him that can’t move on,” she fired back in June. “I have been moved on since late 2016.”

We’re glad to see them both finding happiness!