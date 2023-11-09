90 Day Fiancé star April Carter clapped back after fellow franchise star Jen Boecher seemingly hinted April and Jen’s ex Rishi Singh were “scheming” to get engaged so they could return to the TLC series.

“Let’s talk about what Jen doesn’t want you to know. One thing she did say in her Live, was that they did break up in the summer, this is true,” April, 39, explained in a lengthy video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November 8, confirming that the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple broke up in “May-June.” “She wanted to publicly continue to make it appear that her and Rishi are still together. While privately they’re doing their own thing.”

April claimed that Jen, 48, and Rishi, 32, were supposed to appear on an upcoming episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Diaries; however, it was pushed back until next year.

“She’s trying to secure her own bag. You only get paid when the show airs, not filming, only when it airs,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise alum alleged. “But what pissed her off, was Rishi making the post about them no longer being together. Now I think, she perhaps thinks I put him up to that and I actually didn’t. I was surprised too … I said he should’ve did it a long time ago.”

April reiterated she had nothing to do with Jen and Rishi’s split or Rishi’s timing of posting the announcement on November 4. The health professional also alleged that Jen was trying to go to India in December to visit Rishi despite their split.

“He told her ‘no.’ Well, now she’s pissed. Because she wanted to get her photos, she wanted to get her some,” she continued. “Now him telling her that he’s gonna propose to me and we’re gonna get married, that s—ts new to me. I’m not really sure if that’s true. I don’t know why, I have no ring on my finger. I am single.”

April’s social media statement follows major shots fired by the Oklahoma native earlier this week, where Jen claimed in an Instagram Live session that Rishi “blindsided” her by posting their split announcement and also accused the India native of planning on getting engaged “so he can go on TV with someone.”

“That was a gut punch BECAUSE it diminishes the special, REAL, relationship we had. I told him I couldn’t be friends with him,” Jen summarized the next day via her Instagram Stories on November 6. “No FEMALE (or ANY) NAMES WERE MENTIONED. I don’t know any names. He alluded to someone with a bit part on another 90 Day show. Never heard of her.”

The season 5 star ended her message “wishing him the best,” but added, “Sorry I’ve made the decision not to speak his name or anyone else I find out he is clout chasing and scheming with.”

Courtesy of Jen Boecher/Instagram

While at the time Jen didn’t reveal which 90 Day Fiancé star Rishi was allegedly trying to film with, April posted a seemingly pointed message on her social media the same night as Jen’s Sunday Livestream.

“Respectfully … KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH on your live tonight,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on November 5. “Respectfully … You guys been over yet you still trying to pull up to Indy. Trust me … I will drop 50K to break this contract just to spill your tea.”

Jen and Rishi were first introduced to fans during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which began airing in January. Meanwhile, April was featured on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise alongside her then-fiancé Valentin, which premiered in April.