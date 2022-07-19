A 90 Day Fiancé feud? Stars Julia Trubkina and Yara Dufren (née Zaya) threw shade at each other amid their feud over the casting for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7.

The now-deleted Instagram Stories were captured by bloggers, Kiki and Kibbitz, and showed the TLC alums clashing over the upcoming season of Happily Ever After? The Ukraine native, 27, is set to return for season 7 alongside her husband, Jovi Dufren, while Julia and her partner, Brandon Gibbs, were seemingly snubbed from the spinoff.

The exchange began when Julia, 28, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 18, to answer a few fan questions. “Why will you not be in the new season of HEA?,” one of her followers asked. The Virginia Beach resident replied, “Because I’m Russian, I guess,” attaching a sad face emoji.

Yara seemingly shaded Julia, without mentioning her former castmate’s name, via her own Instagram Story. “My reaction when Russian people complain that the world discriminates,” she captioned the Boomerang of herself rolling her eyes.

Julia apparently took Yara’s message personally and posted another message on her social media. “My face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video,” the Russian native shared via her Instagram Story, attaching a photo of her pretending to vomit.

Following the tense exchange, the Boujee by Yara founder took to her profile to announce to her followers she deleted the previous shady posts.

“[I’m] just not in the best place honestly. I don’t know, emotionally or mentally how to explain this,” the mom of one detailed via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 19. “I don’t want no negativity in my account. I don’t want for you guys go and write negative stuff to that person or nothing because I think she misunderstand too.”

This isn’t the first time Yara and Julia have clashed. The reality TV stars both appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and season 8 of Happily Ever After? Fans will remember when the ladies famously clashed over their views on plastic surgery at the HEA season 8 tell-all.

Yara had no problem admitting she has gone under the knife, meanwhile, Julia completely disagreed on the topic.

“I mean, like, if you [are] young why [do] you need change and go [get an] operation?” Julia said during the reunion. “If you have [a] man and [he] love[s] you like this, this is perfect you don’t need [to] change [anything].”

“Everybody has [their] own face and they have the rules to do whatever they want,” Yara retorted.