90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh clapped back after fellow franchise stars Kimberly Rochelle and her husband, Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami, harshly shaded them on social media.

“Thank you so much for loving us, supporting us and standing for us,” Jenny, 65, and Sumit, 35, shared from their joint Instagram profile on Sunday, November 5. “We never wanted to be a part of this kind of attention but if someone wants it, so what can we do?”

The couple planned to handle the feud as “some immature kids [who] are just being bad.” “Let them be brat [sic],” the TLC alums continued. “After all we all know who is fake and who is real.”

The drama began after Kimberly, 30, took to an Instagram Live session over the weekend and a fan asked for her thoughts regarding Jenny and Sumit — another TLC couple who also lived in India — and she said they “don’t interest her,” before adding that they were “fake.”

Courtesy of Jenny Slatten/Instagram

The reality TV personality doubled down in the comment section of her video, adding, “Their scenarios are fake. Like the dad saying he wouldn’t allow them to get married, he has no say being as old as they are.”

“Plus personal reasons,” the season 6 star continued. “They talk a big game for the camera and are quick to retract in private once the cameras stop rolling. I have no respect for people like them.”

TJ, 33, shaded the couple via his own Instagram Stories when asked if he was interested in meeting Indian cast members Sumit and Rishi Singh.

“Honestly I am not interested,” he wrote in an Instagram Q&A. “I think I have a lot of priorities in my life and my future. It’s harsh but I don’t see any point there. I’m not a loser, sorry if it looks rude, but that’s true.”

A fan then asked if he was insinuating that Rishi and Sumit were “losers,” to which TJ cryptically responded, “I am just referencing my stand because there is no reason for going back and sticking up on similar grounds. It’s important to understand, do you really exist beyond this. It’s weird when there is no scope for growth and honesty. So, I feel in this way, no not calling anyone a loser.”

Several 90 Day Fiancé alums took to the comment section of Jenny and Sumit’s post to share their support and side with the fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple. “AMEN!!! I love you two and there is NOTHING fake about you,” season 5 alum Kimberly Menzies penned under the post. Meanwhile, Kenneth Niedermeier added, “Nothing fake here, a true love story.”

Jenny and Sumit starred on seasons 1, 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, meanwhile, Kimberly and TJ made their debut in the most recent season, which debuted in June.

Both couples faced major obstacles regarding family approval, and both pairs ultimately made it down the aisle. However, despite the major opposition, Jenny is still living in India while Kimberly has seemingly returned to the United States.