90 Day Fiance’s Ed and Liz Start Real Estate Careers

90 Day Fiancé stars Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods decided to take on new careers to help get their finances back on track. During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 episode, which ​aired on Sunday, March 24, Ed revealed that he and Liz are diving into the world of real estate and were both in the process of obtaining their real estate licenses.

Ed, 58, added that he wanted to give Liz, 31, a big wedding, but that their finances “currently are underwater.” The real estate business would create a steady stream of income for them. Ed mentioned that he and Liz need the money and that’s why they had plans to work hard to get the real estate business off the ground. On top of that, Liz also pointed out that she sold her percentage of a restaurant she co-owned in California to make the move to Arkansas, which likely cut into their cash flow.

Fans saw the couple make the decision to move to Arkansas to be closer to Ed’s family during The Last Resort. During season 8 of Happily Ever After, viewers see that they’re still engaged and have plans to get married in two months.

However, Liz previously said during the February 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Diaries that she had “doubts” that Ed would actually follow through with the planned nuptials. The mom of one gave Ed an ultimatum at the time and said that she would break off their relationship if they didn’t tie the knot by the end of year. She later admitted that she was second-guessing whether Ed would go through with the wedding.

After filming ended for Happily Ever After season 8, Ed and Liz said “I do” in August 2023, but have since called it quits. In January, Ed seemed to confirm the couple had gone their separate ways when he appeared at the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas on January 9. The awards celebrated content creators on the platform and when being interviewed at the event, Ed was asked about his favorite moment on the app. The reality star said it was when he “met someone new.”

“And she came out for New Year’s but that’s tight lipped,” Ed told the interviewer, captured by 90 Day Fiancé fan account 90 Day The Melanated Way. “That was probably my favorite moment.”

That same month, Liz shared a photo via her Instagram Stories of an unidentified man leaning over to tie her shoes.

“His stubborn princess,” the TLC star wrote as a caption.