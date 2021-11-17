Second time’s the charm! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is engaged to off-again, on-again girlfriend Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, but the news of their engagement came as a shock to fans since it came just four months after their dramatic, emotional split played out on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 tell-all in May 2021.

“I’ve been in a black hole for the last six weeks cause I recently broke up with my girlfriend,” Ed told his hairstylist in a scene filmed in April 2021, which is when he cut off his signature long locks following their split, and he started to get emotional. “It sucks and the hardest is when you have to admit to yourself that she’s not the right one and it’s hard to walk away.”

Ed opened up further about how he was coping post-split from Liz in his confessional. “This breakup is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. I feel I gave my heart away again and I failed,” he explained.

The San Diego native made his reality TV debut in February 2020 on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as he documented his trip to meet his online girlfriend at the time, Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, for the first time in person. Unfortunately, their trip ended in heartbreak when they broke up in a tense scene on the series.

Ed returned to the franchise on discovery+’s spinoff, The Singe Life, in February 2021, where he shared his journey as he continued to find love. He introduced Liz on the season as his new crush.

“Nine months after breaking up with Rose, I met Liz,” he gushed on the November 12, 2021 season 2 premiere of The Single Life. “A 28-year-old waitress at my favorite restaurant in San Diego. I loved her eyes, I loved her hair, I was enthralled. I loved, you know, being around her.”

Ed explained that he was “so afraid of being friend-zoned” that he “moved to fast” in their relationship. “I felt rejected, but she gave me another shot and thankfully, it did get romantic,” the photographer continued. “I was in love with Liz and we went from zero to 100. I asked Liz to move in with me and I bought a ring and I was going to ask her to marry me but it never happened because we both brought baggage.”

The interior designer said he was feeling “very insecure” about being in love again after his breakup from Rose at the time, and that led to his relationship with Liz being very off-and-on. “All in all, we broke up about eight times,” he admitted. “The last time, it was for good.”

But was it? Keep scrolling below for Big Ed and Liz’s full relationship timeline!