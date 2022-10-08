From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

At just 4-foot-11, the TLC alum admitted he was the one who gave himself the “Big Ed” nickname to defeat the insecurity.

“Because I have a huge personality and it makes me feel tall,” he said during his debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired in February 2020. “My height is something that I’m very self-conscious of but it’s something that I’ve been able to overcome.”

Ed has also been open about cyberbullying and body-shaming he’s experienced on social media due to trolls making fun of his neck condition, Klippel-Feil syndrome.

“I have limited range of movement. I have a bigger than normal chest cavity, so I’ve been made fun of my whole life,” the dad of one told Entertainment Tonight in March 2020. Detailing a time in high school he got stuck in the neck machine, he added, “I used to work out with all the football players and so that became kind of a running joke, so I sort of become really well-known, they would still sort of tease me. So when the show first came out, I was literally in a panic because I was reading stuff online — which they told me not to — and that’s all it was, was I can’t wait until next season.”

Big Ed was previously married for two years but it didn’t work out due to his being unfaithful. Taking a break from dating after his divorce, he focused on raising his daughter until meeting Rose online.

After ending his romance with the Philippines native, the reality TV personality moved on with Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, whom he met at the local restaurant she worked at. Following their roller-coaster romance, the pair announced their engagement and went on to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Scroll below to see Ed “Big Ed” Brown’s transformation over the years!