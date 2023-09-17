90 Day Fiance Big Ed Job What He Does for a Living

Raking in the dough! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is arguably one of the TLC’s biggest stars, but his various appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise aren’t the only ways he makes his money. The reality personality also works two jobs in the creative field and he’s added a new profession to his resume since making his TV debut which only expands his growing expertise!

What Is 90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Job?

When he made his debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February 2020, the San Diego resident revealed he primarily worked as a professional photographer. His secondary gig is working as an interior designer at Studio Europa LEICHT in San Diego, a company that offers services for kitchen designs and remodels.

“I have two jobs, so when I’m not doing photography, I’m also a trained interior designer,” Ed revealed in his confessional.

It seems Ed still works in interior design even after making it big on TV. He shared before and after photos of a condo remodel he did in July 2021 via TikTok.

During his return on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alongside fiancée Liz Woods, a friend of her’s wanted professional shots taken and Ed used it as a teaching opportunity since Liz had previously expressed an interest in learning photography.

“I did it for about 18 years and was quite successful, and became kind of, a fashion cover photographer,” the TLC alum said in a September 2022 episode. “So I have six photo covers to my name.”

However, the photography session with Liz’s friend Alex would ultimately lead to a blowout fight between the former 90 Day: The Single Life couple.

Discovery+

“As sweet as she is, Liz has a hard time being told what to do,” Ed confessed to producers after Liz stormed out of the photo shoot. “She wants instant gratification, like, she wants to be able to take a perfect picture, like, right now. But photography is a lot of work.”

How Else Does Big Ed Make a Living?

After joining the show and becoming the breakout star on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4, Ed gained a massive online following, which includes 552,000 followers on Instagram alone. Shortly after becoming verified on Instagram, he used his popularity to his advantage. He quickly joined Cameo, a video platform where fans can order personalized videos from their favorite stars. Ed offers different pricing tiers on Cameo: $59 for a video for personal use, $1,000 for a video for business use, $350 for a live video call and $4 for a quick message.

Ed is also on a similar platform called Memmo. He charges a $59 base rate for personalized videos or singing videos, while fans can also purchase a $200 package to have Big Ed ordain a wedding virtually or to send his well wishes to newlyweds. He charges $89 for Star Wars or Ninja Turtle costume video messages and $149 to film a message video where he wears a costume and his signature mayonnaise hair mask.

Ed also collaborates with brands for ads on Instagram. He often promotes products from the weight loss company Boombod.

In a surprising twist, Big Ed returned to his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, to sell real estate. Currently an agent for Exit Taylor Real Estate, he holds over “25 years of design and sales expertise,” according to his official bio.

Big Ed Has Had Money Issues in the Past

In Touch can confirm that Ed has filed for bankruptcy twice in the past. According to online records, he filed for Chapter 7 in 2004 and again in 2017. Both cases are closed.