A Guide to Big Ed’s ’90 Day Fiance’ Seasons: How Many, Where to Stream and More!

Get ready to get your binge on! Out of all the stars of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Ed “Big Ed” Brown was the one who had the quickest rise to fame. Big Ed made his debut on season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days before moving on to discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life and several other shows. So how many seasons has Big Ed been on so far? Keep scrolling below to find out, plus get info about how to stream and where to watch!

Which seasons of 90 Day Fiancé has Big Ed been on?

Big Ed is on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, along with his then-girlfriend, Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. He is also on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, where he documented his relationship with new girlfriend Elizabeth “Liz” Woods. Ed stars in a full season of discovery+’s spinoff, 90 Day Journey, which is a mini-series with shorter episodes focused on telling the entire story of a featured couple. Big Ed’s 90 Day Journey season tells the full story of his and Rose’s love story. Big Ed has also appeared on an episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All.

Where to Watch or Stream Big Ed’s 90 Day Fiancé Seasons?

discovery+

There are several ways to watch or stream Big Ed’s seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Those with participating cable subscriptions can use their provider’s Video On Demand feature to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. Alternatively, they can also sign into the TLC website or the TLCgo app with their TV provider to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4.

Those with subscriptions to the following services can also stream 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4: fuboTV, HBO Max and disovery+. The season is also available to purchase as a download on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video.

Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Big Ed and Rose’s season of 90 Day Journey and Big Ed’s episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All are all content that is exclusive to the discovery+ app, which means those shows are only available to stream on discovery+ via a paid subscription. Discovery+ offers tiered subscription prices: $4.99 per month for the basic subscription plus ads and $6.99 per month for ad-free streaming.