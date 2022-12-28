Fans first met 90 Day Fiancé star Rose Vega on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but the mom of one has maximized her short tenure on TLC with a variety of business pursuits! Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Rose Vega’s Net Worth?

Rose’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s Rose Vega Make Money?

After finding fame on the TLC series, the 90 Day Fiancé alum took to social media to become an online influencer. Apart from juggling partnerships with various beauty and wellness brands, her Instagram feed features artistic glamour shots as she also models in her spare time.

The reality TV personality has accumulated over 616,000 followers on Instagram, and after launching her own YouTube channel in December 2019, has attracted over 766,000 subscribers.

Aside from having a strong social media presence, Rose also offers personalized fan videos on Cameo, where she charges $30 per shoutout.

Who Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Rose Vega Dating?

Following her relationship with Ed “Big Ed” Brown on season 4 of the long-running series, which debuted in February 2020, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum went public with a new romance in December 2021.

“I have found the one. Thank you for being there for me and Prince. We’ll always have each other through our ups and downs,” the Filipina shared via Instagram at the time. While she didn’t identify her new partner, alongside the romantic caption, she shared a video of herself walking down a beach in Bangkok, Thailand, holding the mystery man’s hand.

Courtesy of Rose Vega/Instagram

Rose revealed her new boyfriend in an April 2022 YouTube video titled, “My boyfriend meeting my strict father.”

Greg Scherwinski, who appeared to be several years older than Rose, was traveling for business in the Philippines from his home city of Melbourne, Australia. While her new suitor found out at the last minute that he’d be meeting Rose’s father, Greg reported, “It was really good meeting him, wasn’t sure how he was going to feel about it.”

However, by the next December, the pair had called it quits. Rose confirmed the split in a YouTube video titled, “Rose Vega TELLS IT ALL! What is she looking for in a guy,” where she opened up to her followers about her failed relationships and what she is looking for in a future partner.

“I want a man who will not make me feel like I owe him because he gives his time and money,” the Philippines native shared in December 2022. “In turn, I would reciprocate his effort but according to what I consider sincere.”